Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 354,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 66,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Horiko Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 116,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,513. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. 11,860,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,120,194. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

