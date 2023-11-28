BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 5,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $737.19. The company had a trading volume of 235,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,678. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $655.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

