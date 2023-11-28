WorthPointe LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,922,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the second quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.59. 2,104,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,869,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $444.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

