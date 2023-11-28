Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 39,465 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $151,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

TSCO stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

