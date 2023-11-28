Natixis Sells 13,018 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in General Motors were worth $44,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,182,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,671. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

