Natixis Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Equinix were worth $39,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $797.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.85.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

