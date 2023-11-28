Natixis Acquires 291,733 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Natixis lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 121,555.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,733 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in General Electric were worth $32,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.92. 1,388,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,412. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

