Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,219 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $189,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. 558,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,048. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

