QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 34,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $101,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,837. The company has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

