Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0152

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Velas has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $38.49 million and $1.39 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00054309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001428 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,527,645,056 coins and its circulating supply is 2,527,645,054 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

