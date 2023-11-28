Ossiam Sells 327,150 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ossiam decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 327,150 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.1% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Tesla were worth $119,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,315 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Tesla Stock Up 3.7 %

Tesla stock traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.71. The stock had a trading volume of 106,161,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,177,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

