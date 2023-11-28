T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 5.8% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.67. The company had a trading volume of 728,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

