Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE trimmed its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,616 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital comprises approximately 0.2% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 444,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,671. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

