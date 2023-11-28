Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098,767 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $117,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

