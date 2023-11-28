AMB Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
AMB Financial Price Performance
AMFC remained flat at $18.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. AMB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $24.01.
About AMB Financial
