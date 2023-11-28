AMB Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

AMB Financial Price Performance

AMFC remained flat at $18.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. AMB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

