Hill & Smith PLC (HILS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hill & Smith Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON HILS traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,892 ($23.90). 77,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,718.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,623.62. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,118 ($14.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,910 ($24.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,355.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HILS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 2,100 ($26.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,910 ($24.13) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,802.50 ($22.77).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,663 ($21.01) per share, with a total value of £149,670 ($189,048.88). Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

