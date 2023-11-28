Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 1,875 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.91. 220,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $152.71. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

