First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (FREVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FREVS remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

