Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPKF remained flat at $16.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $79.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.25). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

