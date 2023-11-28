Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 307 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in AGCO by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 376,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,679. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

