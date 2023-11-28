Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 759 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $401,172,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Ball Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BALL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 579,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,998. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

