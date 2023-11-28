Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT):

11/25/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $277.00 to $281.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $277.00 to $270.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/20/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $283.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

10/5/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FLT traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.86. The stock had a trading volume of 212,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.03 and its 200 day moving average is $248.91. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

