BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Shares of BAFN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.32.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.07 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.08%.
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
