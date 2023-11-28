BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of BAFN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.32.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.07 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAFN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

