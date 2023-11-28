Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 2,014 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Xylem by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Xylem by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,839. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

