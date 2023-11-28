Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,164 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 6.06% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $61,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLYM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. 47,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,225. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

