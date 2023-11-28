Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 6,435,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,874,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

