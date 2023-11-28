Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 475 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.98. 461,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.34. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $161.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.