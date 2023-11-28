Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 752 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,073. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

