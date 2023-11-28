Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 816 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 881,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,877. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

