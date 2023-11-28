Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,378,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,844 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises about 4.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 8.74% of Kornit Digital worth $128,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.04. 167,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,039. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

