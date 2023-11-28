Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $60.79 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.95% of Encore Wire worth $60,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Encore Wire by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Down 2.6 %

Encore Wire stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.86. The stock had a trading volume of 58,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,048. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.86. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

