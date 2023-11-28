Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,127,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,136,085 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $61,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 24,541 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 68,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 1,601,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.18%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

