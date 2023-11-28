Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Position Boosted by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,787 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for approximately 8.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 5.44% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $243,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $74.95. 304,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,810. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.92%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.