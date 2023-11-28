Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,870,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 2,971,010 shares.The stock last traded at $23.96 and had previously closed at $23.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abcam

Abcam Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abcam by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 76,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Abcam by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.