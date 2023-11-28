Natixis Investment Managers International Has $16.45 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,748,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after buying an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,050 shares of company stock worth $14,417,991. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $540.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

