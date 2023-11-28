SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is Senvest Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,080 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 4.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $148,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.