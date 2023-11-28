Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 22,800 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of PotlatchDeltic worth $61,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PCH stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,376. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.22. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

