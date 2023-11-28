Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $365,342,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $223,405,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $138,855,000.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.66. 477,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $171.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.43. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

