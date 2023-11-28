Senvest Management LLC Has $63.89 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 610,691 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty makes up approximately 2.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Kilroy Realty worth $63,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 933,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

