Senvest Management LLC Buys 605,165 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,165 shares during the period. Cognyte Software accounts for 0.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 6.02% of Cognyte Software worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 268.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 156,105 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 633,575.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

CGNT traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 101,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

