Senvest Management LLC Cuts Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650,095 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for approximately 3.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.44% of Capri worth $102,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capri by 40.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 102.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Capri by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 144.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. 461,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.13. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.