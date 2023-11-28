Senvest Management LLC Has $96.31 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,266,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for approximately 3.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $96,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,115,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at $21,115,092.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.