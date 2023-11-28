Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $45,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,470,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,849,000 after buying an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ACLS traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.50. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.21 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.