Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Stock Position Raised by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,478,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Janus International Group accounts for about 2.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 4.42% of Janus International Group worth $69,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 1,938.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.7 %

JBI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 401,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,235. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. TheStreet downgraded Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $224,374,573.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

