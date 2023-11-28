Senvest Management LLC Has $34.18 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,800 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 1.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Illumina worth $34,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.