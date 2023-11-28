Senvest Management LLC Purchases 154,460 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 881,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,460 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $21,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $114,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 22.7% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 3.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

MANU traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. 359,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 0.74. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.45 million during the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

