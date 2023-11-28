Senvest Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 653,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.30% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GENI. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 968,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.