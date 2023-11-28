Senvest Management LLC Purchases Shares of 112,400 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,911,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.07% of M&T Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.41. 318,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,778. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $171.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.