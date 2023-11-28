Senvest Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 759,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,000. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.72% of Highwoods Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 672,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.