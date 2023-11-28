Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up 1.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.27% of Chemed worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CHE traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $575.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,013. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $590.58. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.74.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

